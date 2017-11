Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile has a message for those who want her to "shut up" about her time leading the Democratic Party during the 2016 election.

“For those who are telling me to shut up, they told Hillary that a couple of months ago, you know what I tell them, ‘Go to hell.’ I’m going to tell my story," Brazile told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on "This Week" Sunday.