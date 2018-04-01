'I don’t know how you survive this one': Chris Christie on Pruitt’s condo deal

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt likely faces trouble over reports of his living in a condo co-owned by the wife of a top lobbyist for energy firms, said Chris Christie, an ABC News contributor and former governor of New Jersey.

“I don’t know how you survive this one, and if he has to go, it’s because he never should have been there in the first place,” Christie told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week” Sunday.

Christie, who initially headed President Donald Trump's transition team until he was replaced in that lead role, was critical of how the transition played out.

“This was a brutally unprofessional transition," Christie said. "This was a transition that didn’t vet people for this type of judgment issues."

A Democratic senator who also appeared on "This Week" echoed the view that Pruitt faces problems.

"He's in real trouble," Alabama Sen. Doug Jones told Stephanopoulos. "The perception is not good at all."

Jones added of the EPA chief, "I think he might be on his way out."