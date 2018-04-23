Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has become a target of President Donald Trump as the Russia investigation forges ahead, will make a rare appearance arguing before the Supreme Court on Monday.

While it is unusual for top officials at the Department of Justice (DOJ) to argue cases before the court, it's not unprecedented. Both Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions can argue cases, should they express interest. It is the responsibility of the Solicitor General's office to manage and argue the government's position at the Supreme Court.

For example, Attorneys General Robert Kennedy, Janet Reno and Michael Mukasey all argued cases, and several deputy attorneys general have as well, including James Comey when he held the position, according to DOJ.

Rosenstein, a longtime prosecutor, saw this as an opportunity to flex his lawyer muscles, as his current job is largely administrative, according to sources familiar with his decision. Arguing before the Supreme Court is also considered one of the greatest honors for an attorney.

"My primary vocation is actually lawyering and not supervising," Rosenstein told the Wall Street Journal in an interview ahead of the arguments.

The case that the deputy attorney general will be arguing centers on sentencing guidelines and the level of explanation required when a federal judge orders a particular sentence.

As a prosecutor, the subject of sentencing guidelines is something Rosenstein would be intimately familiar with. In order to prepare, he has been working on his personal time - nights and weekends - to balance his other job duties, sources said.

Monday's case – Chavez-Meza v. United States – will focus on whether the lower court should have provided a more detailed explanation for its sentence.

Adaucto Chavez-Meza and co-conspirators were arrested in 2012 after distributing methamphetamine in New Mexico and involvement with drug cartels in Arizona. In February 2013 Chavez-Meza pleaded guilty to conspiracy and drug possession with intent to distribute – with a federal sentencing guideline of 135-168 months. The government recommended a 135-month sentence and the district court agreed.

A year later, the sentencing guidelines for this type of crime were lowered and Chavez-Meza asked for a reduced sentence. The district court granted a reduced sentence, but still longer than he had argued for.

The district court did not provide "additional explanation" for why it only granted a partial reduction - only indicating that it was "within the amended guidelines." The Tenth Circuit Court upheld the sentence and Chavez-Meza then appealed to the Supreme Court.

Rosenstein makes his Supreme Court debut amid repeated threats – both public and private – from the president to fire Rosenstein, who oversees Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible ties to Trump associates.

Trump has similarly threatened to fire Sessions and Mueller.

However, last week, while responding to a reporter’s question about the fate of the three officials, Trump said, “they're still here.”

