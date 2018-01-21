Eric Trump on government shutdown: 'Honestly, I think it's a good thing for us'

President Donald Trump's son Eric doesn't believe the government shutdown is all that bad.

In fact, he views it in a positive light because he believes it paints the "absolutely terrified" Democrats in a negative light.

"Honestly, I think it's a good thing for us, because people see through it," Eric Trump told Jeanine Pirro on Fox News's "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday night. "I mean, people have seen a year that's incredible. It's been filled with nothing but the best for our country, 'America First' policies, and they're happy with where we are as a nation ... It has the Democrats worried."

"My father was elected for one reason, and that's because he actually believes in putting America first, which is overwhelming among the citizens of this country." WATCH: @JudgeJeanine's full interview with @EricTrump. pic.twitter.com/wqbUz6NRKH — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 21, 2018

Trump, 34, told Pirro that the Democrats are supportive of the shutdown because it takes the focus off of his father's achievements.

"The only reason they want to shutdown government is to distract and to stop his momentum," the president's third child said. "I mean, my father has had incredible momentum. He has gotten more done in one year than arguably any president in history."

He continued, "And so how do they divert from that message? How do they save their own party when they don't have any leadership, they don't have any good candidates out there, they don't have a message of their own? How do they do that? They obstruct, they distract, they try and place blame."

While Republicans are blaming Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for the shutdown, employing on social media the hashtag #SchumerShutdown, Democrats are opting for the hashtag #TrumpShutdown.