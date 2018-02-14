Eric Trump: 'The lowest of the low' abuse women

President Donald Trump takes allegations of domestic abuse "very seriously," according to the president's son Eric Trump.

"There's no question about it," Eric told Rita Cosby Tuesday during a radio interview on "Curtis and Cosby" on New York City's WABC Radio.

The president's son's remarks following the departure of White House aide Rob Porter, whose ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse. Porter has denied the allegations.

"There is nothing worse in the world than domestic abuse," Eric, who married Lara Trump in 2004, said. "I mean it's truly the lowest of the low and you have to take it very seriously, and he does take it very seriously."

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking in broad terms, Eric said, "It’s very sad, and, quite frankly, I think these last six months you’ve really seen a lot of this come out of the woodwork in the entertainment industry and so many industries. And I think it’s good that, for the first time, so much of this has become public because I think ultimately it helps stop the problem that exists in society."

The Trump offspring also scoffed at the notion that his father is sexist. "My father has empowered more women in his career than anyone ... whoever will deliver is the right person for the job."