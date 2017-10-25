President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was "extremely nice" and "extremely respectful" to the widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in Niger when he spoke to her on a condolence call last week, the latest indication of ongoing discord between the White House and the family of Sgt. La David Johnson.

Trump shared the sentiment with reporters from the White House South Lawn Wednesday, two days after Myeshia Johnson told ABC News she was "very angry" at the president after he called to speak with her following the death of her husband.

"I can only say this. I was really nice to her," said Trump. "I respect her. I respect her family."

The president continued by refuting Myeshia Johnson's claim that Trump forgot her husband's name during the call. She told ABC News Monday that she "heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband's name."

"That's what hurt me the most, because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country, why can't you remember his name?" said Myeshia Johnson.

"I certainly respect La David, who, by the way, I called 'La David' right from the beginning, just so you understand," Trump told reporters. "They put a chart in front: La David. It says 'La David Johnson.' So I right from the beginning, no hesitation."

"One of the great memories of all time," he continued, pointing to his head. "There was no hesitation. I think she's a fantastic woman. I was extremely nice to her. Extremely respectful."

During the appearance, which came as he walked to Marine One to begin a trip to Texas, Trump further downplayed a day of criticism from two GOP senators Tuesday, telling reporters at the White House that "there's great unity in the Republican Party."

The evaluation came a day after the president engaged in a tense back-and-forth with Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who labeled Trump as "utterly untruthful," and faced a blistering attack from Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who pointed to the chief executive as decried the "undermining of democratic norms."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.