President Donald Trump today contradicted the account of a fallen soldier's widow, arguing that he said her husband’s name "without hesitation" when he called to offer condolences Tuesday.

"I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband's name, and that’s what hurt me the most," Myeshia Johnson said on "Good Morning America" today of her phone call with Trump.

Trump responded later by tweeting that he had said U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson’s name "from [the] beginning."

I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

Sgt. Johnson was among four U.S. service members killed in Niger earlier this month.

