Fallen Navy SEAL's widow receives standing ovation during Trump's address

As she stood in the gallery of the House of Representatives Tuesday night, Carryn Owens, the widow of fallen U.S. Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, got emotional.

For nearly two minutes, lawmakers from around the country attending President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress, gave her a standing ovation as she teared up.

"Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero – battling against terrorism and securing our nation," Trump said.

"Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity. Thank you."

Widow of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens, killed in Yemen raid, receives standing ovation at #JointSession. “Ryan died as he lived: a warrior & a hero” pic.twitter.com/RhDwS2CIqn — ABC News (@ABC) March 1, 2017

The senior chief's death, during a raid in Yemen against al Qaeda last month, has sparked a firestorm of controversy. Ryan Owens' father, Bill, as well as Sen. John McCain, have reportedly questioned the president's choice to conduct the raid and McCain called it a failure, an assessment Trump rejected.

Trump kept mostly to his prepared remarks tonight, but he did ad-lib in this moment.

"Ryan is looking down right now and I think he’s very happy because I think he just broke a record," Trump said, turning toward Owens' widow, seated up in the executive gallery of the House chamber with the first lady.

"For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one's life for one's friends," Trump added.

"Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom –- we will never forget Ryan."

Trump also reiterated his stance that the raid was "highly successful," quoting his defense secretary, James Mattis.

"I just spoke to our great General Mattis, just now, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, "Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemy,'" Trump said.