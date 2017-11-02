Former FBI Director James Comey's book title revealed: 'A Higher Loyalty'

The title of former FBI Director James Comey's tell-all book has been revealed: "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership."

"In his forthcoming book, former FBI director shares his never-before-told experiences from some of the highest-stakes situations of his career in the past two decades of American government, exploring what good, ethical leadership looks like, and how it drives sound decisions," according to the book's description on Amazon. It will be available on May 1, 2018.

Comey was fired as head of the FBI on May 9 by President Donald Trump, who said he was acting on the recommendations of his attorney general and deputy attorney general. Trump later said he was thinking of the FBI's probe into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia when he made the decision to dismiss Comey.

Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June and detailed a series of interactions with Trump in which he says the president pressed him for "loyalty," pushed him to clear the president's name and drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, all of which Trump denied.

Comey also led the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server she kept while serving as secretary of state.

Since he was dismissed from the FBI, Comey has been named an endowed chair in public policy at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and will deliver a lecture series this school year.

He also confirmed that the Twitter account @FormerBu is his.

Comey tweeted from the account today about his book, stealing a line from his June testimony, "Lordy I hope there are pictures."

Lordy I hope there are pictures. https://t.co/7mkLLskVu8 — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) November 2, 2017

Trump had tweeted back in May that "James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

"Lordy, I hope there are tapes," Comey said during the June hearing.