First female White House chief usher 'no longer employed,' official says

Angella Reid, the first female chief usher to work at the White House, is "no longer employed by the White House," an administration official has told ABC News.

“We are very grateful for her service and wish her the very best," the official said.

The chief usher oversees the White House building and grounds, managing staff members like florists and butlers, and working on other events and administrative tasks.

Reid was first hired by President Barack Obama’s White House in 2011, citing her 25 years of hotel management experience and former position as general manager of The Ritz-Carlton in Pentagon City.

She was the second African-American to serve in the position and only the ninth chief usher since 1885.

Residence staff first learned of her firing when they arrived at work this morning.

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.