Flynn legal team no longer discussing special counsel Russia probe with Trump lawyers

Lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn have told President Trump's legal team that they will no longer share information regarding special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, ABC News has confirmed.

Interested in Russia Investigation? Add Russia Investigation as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Russia Investigation news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The New York Times first broke the news, calling it an indication that Flynn may be cooperating with prosecutors or negotiating a deal.

Sources familiar with the discussions between Flynn's legal team and the president's attorneys tell ABC News there was never a formal, signed joint defense agreement between Flynn's defense counsel and other targets of the Mueller probe.

However, the teams have at times engaged in privileged discussions.

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump's legal team confirmed the news to ABC, saying: “This is not entirely unexpected.”

“No one should draw the conclusion that this means anything about Gen. Flynn cooperating against the president,” Sekulow said.