Had George W. Bush taken his twin daughters' advice, it's possible he may never may have been president.

"When we were 18 and our dad sat us down to tell us he was running for president ... we both tried to veto that idea," Jenna Bush Hager said Friday in New York City during a Facebook Live Q&A session at BookExpo 2017, where she and her sister Barbara Bush are promoting their upcoming book "Sisters First: Stories From Our Wild and Wonderful Life."

"I think like normal 18-year-olds, we really wanted to enjoy college and grow and make mistakes, which we did," Jenna continued. "But I think pretty fast, pretty soon into his tenure, we realized how awesome it is to live history and how lucky we really were and are."

Chimed in Barbara, "And through him we got to travel around the world with our mom and our dad, so we got incredible exposure and got to meet unbelievable people, and that, of course, outweighed any reservations that we had."

The 35-year old twins' father served two terms as the 43rd president from 2001 to 2009.