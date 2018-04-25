Giuliani: Mueller won't find a 'stitch of evidence' that Trump colluded with Russians

President Donald Trump's old campaign pit bull is already reclaiming his role of defending his friend.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who last week formally joined the president's legal team handling the Russia probe, is already firing off at special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

"I can guarantee you this: When Mueller is finished, no matter whatever he does, he’s not going to have a stitch of evidence that [Trump] colluded with the Russians. Now, that's a disgrace. The case should be over,” Giuliani, who is also a former federal prosecutor, told ABC affiliate WMUR in an interview Wednesday.

The Trump legal team, including Giuliani, met with Mueller’s team on Tuesday, sources with direct knowledge confirmed to ABC News. One source said the meeting is “part of ongoing negotiations.” The source added the president remains apprehensive about agreeing to an interview of any kind with the special counsel at this time but negotiations are continuing.

News of the meeting was first reported by The Washington Post.

"First of all, [Trump is] innocent. There isn't a person in the world who thinks he's guilty of collusion with the Russians,” Giuliani went on to tell WMUR.

For months prior to Giuliani's arrival, the president's lawyers have had multiple meetings with the special counsel's office regarding a potential interview by the president. The options, according to sources familiar with the negotiations, have included a formal sit down with parameters or a questionnaire.

Yet ever since an early morning raid was carried out against Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, sources close to the president say the commander-in-chief is "less inclined" to sit down for an interview with Mueller.

Mueller's office has declined to comment on the alleged meetings with Trump's lawyers.