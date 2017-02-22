The backlash by constituents at GOP town hall meetings across the country is a mix of genuine concern and "manufactured" anger instigated by "professional" protesters, White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters today.

"Is he suggesting this is manufactured anger? That this is not real anger and real concern?" ABC News' Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl asked during the press briefing.

"I think there's a hybrid there," Spicer replied. "I think some people are clearly upset, but there is a bit of professional protester manufactured base in there."

Trump tweeted Tuesday asserting that "so-called angry crowds" at GOP town hall meetings nationwide are "actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists." Several Republican town hall meetings in districts nationwide were filled with angry constituents who blasted elected officials and at times derailed the meetings.

The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2017

"It is not a representation of a member's district. ... It is a loud, small group of people disrupting something in many cases for media attention, no offense," Spicer added. "Just because they're loud doesn't mean that there are many."

Karl then pressed Spicer: "Does the president doubt there is real anger and real concern out there, beyond just a few loud agitators? That there's real concern that people may lose their health care plans?"

But Spicer called anger at Republicans for the potential to lose health care plans during the pending repeal of Obamacare a "false narrative," hitting the Obama administration and health care exchanges across the country for stripping people of their health care plans while enacting the plan.

"For those who are worried, the answer is: help is on the way," Spicer said.

The exchange was similar to an August 2009 exchange between Jake Tapper and then-press secretary Robert Gibbs.

"I think some of it is, yes," Gibbs said when asked if backlash was manufactured. "In fact, I think you've had groups today, Conservatives for Patients Rights, that have bragged about organizing and manufacturing that anger."