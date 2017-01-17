Up to about 40 Democratic members of Congress have announced they will skip Donald Trump's Friday inauguration. While some made their decision in previous weeks, several more have now come forward, citing the president-elect's perceived insult of Rep. John Lewis as the final straw.

Trump lashed out at the civil rights icon after Lewis said he didn't view Trump as "a legitimate president." Lewis, a Georgia Democrat who protested alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., also said he would not attend the inauguration.

"Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results," Trump tweeted Saturday morning of Lewis’ Atlanta-area district. "All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!"

Trump's comments have drawn outrage and messages of support for Lewis from both sides of the aisle. Rep. Yvette Clark, D-N.Y., said in a tweet that she would not attend the inauguration because of the comments, saying "when you insult [John Lewis], you insult America."

I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017

Democratic Reps. Mark Takano and Judy Chu, both of California, also tweeted they would be absent as a show of solidarity with Lewis.

"All talk, no action." I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) January 14, 2017

After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration. — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 15, 2017

Also, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-California, wrote in a statement that "while [he does] not dispute that Trump won the Electoral College, [he] cannot normalize his behavior or the disparaging and un-American statements he has made."

"Trump -- who lost the popular vote -- has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements," Lieu continued. "In addition, he has attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis."

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin reflected such sentiments in a statement released Sunday morning.

"I was planning on attending the Inauguration on Friday out of respect for the office of President, while still making it back home on Saturday to attend the Women's March in Madison," he said. "However, after long consideration based on reading the Classified document on Russian hacking and the Trump candidacy on Thursday, the handling of his conflicts of interest, and this weekend's offensive tweets about a national hero Rep. John Lewis, I am no longer attending the event."

Several more representatives announced their absence at the inauguration on Martin Luther King Day, again referencing Lewis.

"President-elect Trump, you have the undeniable right to take issue and disagree with John Lewis’ opinion about the legitimacy of the election results," Rep. Anthony Brown, a Democrat from Maryland, wrote on Facebook Monday. "But Mr. Trump, you need to think carefully about disparaging a Civil Rights icon such as John Lewis, let alone anyone exercising their freedom of expression that many of us fought for."

Reps. Mark DeSaulnier, D-California, and John Conyers, D-Michigan, did not explicitly mention Lewis in their announcements but did go public with their decisions on the day of Trump's tweets.

Among those who decided earlier this month not to attend the inauguration, the most common reason was an aversion to "normalizing" what they see as Trump's divisive rhetoric and agenda.

"When the new President denigrates Latinos or Mexicans or immigrants as drug dealers and criminals, I want to be able to say I did not condone or allow that type of speech to go mainstream; That was not normalized on my watch," Rep Luis Gutierrez, D-Illinois, said in part in a speech on the House floor. "Because the future president said the American-born children of immigrants were not capable of being American judges, I cannot sit there at his inauguration as if that is OK and I forgive him."

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Massachusetts, said on Twitter she didn't believe she could "contribute to the normalization of the President-elect’s divisive rhetoric by participating in the inauguration."

My statement on the upcoming inauguration: pic.twitter.com/dQXE0ztvTf — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 5, 2017

Several of the Congress members plan to attend the Women's March on Washington; others said they will participate in community organizing in their home districts. Those skipping represent about 16 percent of all House Democrats.

The Trump transition team did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Below is the full running list of Congress members who are planning not to attend the inauguration:

Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-AZ

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-CA

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-CA

Rep. Judy Chu, D-CA

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA

Rep. Mark Takano, D-CA

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-CA

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-CA

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-CA

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-CA

Rep. Karen Bass, D-CA

Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-FL

Rep. Darren Soto, D-FL

Rep. John Lewis, D-GA

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-IL

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-KY

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-MA

Rep. Anthony Brown, D-MD

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-ME

Rep. John Conyers, D-MI

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-MN

Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-MO

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-NJ

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-NY

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-NY

Rep. Jose Serrano, D-NY

Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-NY

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-OH

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-OR

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-OR

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-OR

Rep. Dwight Evans, D-PA

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-PA

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-TN

Rep. Al Green, D-TX

Rep. Don Beyer, D-VA

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-WA

Rep. Adam Smith, D-WA

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-WI

ABC News' Benjamin Siegel and Ellen Van de Mark contributed to this report.