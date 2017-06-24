Protesters outfitted in red robes and white bonnets -- the signature get-up worn by "handmaids" in the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" -- greeted Vice President Mike Pence Friday outside a speaking engagement in Colorado at the conservative Christian organization Focus on the Family.

"The Handmaid's Tale" is set a dystopian future, where fertile women are forced into sexual servitude and identifiable by their distinct robe and bonnet.

The robe-wearing protesters -- who were part of a larger group of about 100 protesters, according to Colorado Springs ABC affiliate KRDO -- carried signs that read "Abort Mike Pence," "Stop Targeting Women's Healthcare" and "Stop Teaching Hate." Among the issues protesters took issue with, were Pence and Focus on the Family's views on LGBT issues, abortion and women's rights.

KRDO

KRDO

"This organization believes being gay is a sin and that it's possible to convert people from being gay to straight -- it's ridiculous," robe-and-bonnet-wearing protester Nancy Stilwagen told KRDO of Focus on the Family, which is based in Colorado Spring. "So many people say we don't want Sharia Law in this country. People are pushing it. It's just not Islamic law. It's Christian law."

Stilwagen carried a sign that read, "The Handmaid's Tale is not an instruction manual. It's a WARNING."

Pence told the audience of 1,650 at the Focus on the Family's gathering, that its members should rekindle its interest in politics, especially in light of the Trump administration's proposal to slash funding to Planned Parenthood.

"The time is now," Pence said, adding former President Barack Obama's health law was "dead."

"This is when we are going to defund Planned Parenthood once and for all," he said to a roar of applause from the audience.