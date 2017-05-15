Hillary Clinton announces new political action group, Onward Together

Hillary Clinton announced today via Twitter the launch of her new political action group, Onward Together, which will "encourage people to get involved, organize, and even run for office."

"This year hasn't been what I envisioned, but I know what I'm still fighting for: a kinder, big-hearted, inclusive America," the 2016 presidential candidate tweeted.

"From the Women’s March to airports across the country where communities are welcoming immigrants and refugees to town hall meetings in every community, Americans are speaking out like never before," Clinton said in a press release.

With the slogan "resist, insist, persist, enlist," and logo graphics that resemble the forward pointing arrow from her campaign, Clinton's Onward Together organization will support five groups that are leading the wave of grassroots organizing by getting more people involved in the political affairs of their community.

"In some cases, we’ll provide direct funding to these organizations. For others, we’ll help amplify their work and do what we can to help them continue to grow their audiences and expand their reach," Clinton said in a press release.

The groups backed by Onward Together include Swing Left, which offers its support to Democratic candidates in swing states with the goal of taking back the House in 2018; Emerge America, which works to inspire and train Democratic women to run for office; Color of Change, an organization that fights criminal justice reform, voter freedom, and other critical issues of racial justice; Indivisible, an organization led by former Congressional staffers who work to help ordinary people reach members of Congress; and Run for Something, which two former campaigners started on Inauguration Day to recruit and support young people running for office.

"Hillary Clinton’s work over the decades has been an inspiration to so many, myself included," Ross Morales Rocketto, Run for Something co-founder and campaigns director said in a press release. "We are so excited to be working with Onward Together to recruit and support the next generation of progressive leaders. The nearly 10,000 individuals that have stood up are our future congress people, senators, and governors."

Some of the other groups that Onward Together will lend support to expressed their gratitude to Clinton via Twitter on Monday and thanked her for helping to fuel the work of their organizations.

.@HillaryClinton is an inspiration to a generation of women, and we're so incredibly honored that she recognized #Indivisible's work today. — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) May 15, 2017

In a statement to ABC News, Swing Left says that so far they have raised $2 million from over 30,000 grassroots donors, including $1.6 million for Democratic candidates in swing districts.

"Any funding we receive from Onward Together will be used to support Swing Left's operational costs, including hiring some full-time staff members to support our organization, which is largely fueled by the energy and passion of grassroots volunteers," a spokesperson for the organization told ABC News.

In a press release, Clinton expanded on the work she hopes to achieve with Onward Together saying, "the challenges we face as a country are real. But there’s no telling what we can achieve if we approach the fights ahead with the passion and determination we feel today.