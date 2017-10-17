Hillary Clinton has reiterated, yet again, that she is not going to run for president a third time, despite President Donald Trump's latest urging that she do so.

Interested in Hillary Clinton? Add Hillary Clinton as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hillary Clinton news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

During an interview that aired today with BBC Radio 4 in the U.K., Clinton was asked whether she will make another run for the White House and she said, "No, I'm not going to run again."

She maintained that she will continue to monitor and criticize Trump, saying she believes her voice will "be magnified because I am not running."

This is not the first time she has said she will not make a third presidential bid, but this latest rebuttal comes after Trump said he would like to run against her again.

"Oh, I hope Hillary runs,” he said during a news conference in the White House Rose Garden Monday afternoon. “Is she going to run? I hope. Hillary, please run again.”

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

He had tweeted a similar sentiment earlier in the day. "I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, 'I hope so!'" he wrote Monday morning.

Trump won the White House with 306 Electoral College votes to Clinton's 232, while she won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes.