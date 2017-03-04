Hillary Clinton was spotted on an American Airlines flight Friday afternoon eye-balling USA Today's page one story about Vice President Mike Pence's use of a private email address to conduct state business while he was Indiana's governor.

The sighting -- captured in a photo by a fellow passenger on board the Boston-New York flight -- had the Twittersphere buzzing because following Thursday's revelation about Pence's email use, attempts have been made to compare his actions with Clinton's notorious email scandal.

Caitlin Quigley

In the photo, Clinton is sitting in a coach window seat next to Huma Abedin, glancing at a copy of USA Today, which features the story, "Pence used personal email in office."

Caitlin Quigley, who snapped the photo says it "definitely [was] not staged. She was holding a paperback, and then leaned over [to look at USA Today.]"

Clinton used a private email address and a private server to conduct State Department business. She was not charged with a crime after she was alleged to have mishandled classified information, but was reprimanded by the FBI.

It's a comparison, though, that Pence says has no merit. "There's no comparison there whatsoever between Hillary Clinton's practice of having a private server, mishandling classified information, destroying emails when they were requested by the Congress and by officials," Pence told reporters Friday.

Pence spokesman Marc Lotter also pointed out that Pence was not using a private server and handling classified information.

"Similar to previous governors, during his time as Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account," Lotter said. "As then-Governor Pence concluded his time in office, he directed outside counsel to review all of his communications to ensure that state-related emails are being transferred and properly archived by the state, in accordance with the law, which outside counsel has done and is continuing to do."