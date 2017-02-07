In his first appearance before Congress as secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly called President Trump's executive order on immigration "lawful and constitutional," saying, "we will prevail [in court] and be able to take the steps necessary to protect our nation."

The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, noted that he agrees on the legality of the order, and said he -- along with Rudy Giuliani and Michael Mukasey -- helped put together a draft of the order during the White House transition.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, asked Kelly to provide info on any "bad people" who have been let into the U.S. since the court halted the executive order.

“Let’s just say, for instance, a person who is trying to get to the United States to do some harm, some terrorist attack, is coming in during this period that the courts put a stay on our enforcement. We won't know that until an individual who’s a bad person, until they do something bad," Kelly explained. "But it’s entirely possible that someone that’s coming in, whether it’s during this stay court action or previous to this, they intend to do us harm."

"But you don’t have any proof at this point?" Thompson followed up.

"Not until the boom," Kelly said.

When asked to clarify, Kelly responded, "Not until they act to blow something up or go into a mall and kill people.”

He continued, "The vetting on the other end, in those seven countries, are suspect. And Mr. Trump, and certainly in my view, we have to do a pause, which he ordered. Now is under court action, so that we can take a look at what we're doing on the other end. I believe the vetting on the other end right now is not adequate to protect the nation."