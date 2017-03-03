The Department of Homeland Security is considering a proposal to separate women and children who illegally cross the U.S. border together in an effort to deter undocumented immigration, a senior Homeland Security official confirmed to ABC News.

The plan was first reported Friday by Reuters, which noted that "part of the reason for the proposal is to deter mothers from migrating to the United States with their children."

"It is something that is being considered," the Homeland Security official said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.