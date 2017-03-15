House intel leaders say no evidence Trump was wiretapped

The top Republican and Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said today that there is no evidence that any wiretap took place at President Donald Trump's building in Manhattan during the presidential campaign or transition.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said that there is "no basis" for President Trump's accusations that President Obama illegally wiretapped Trump Tower "whatsoever."

Schiff said it "deeply concerns me that the president would make such an accusation without basis."

The committee's chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said "I don't think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower."

Trump had alleged in a series of Tweets that former President Barack Obama had his phones tapped.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

"The challenge here is that the President Obama wouldn't physically go over and wiretap and then you have to decide if you're going to take the tweets literally," Nunes said referring to the multiple tweets that President Trump sent on the morning of March 4 making accusations.

"I think it's all an interpretation of what you believe," he said.