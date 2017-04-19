House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz will not run for re-election in 2018, he announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.
"After long consultation with my family and prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018," he wrote.
While Chaffetz, R-Utah, said he is leaving Congress for the private sector, he did not rule out a future bid for office.
"I may run again for public office, but not in 2018," he wrote.
News of Chaffetz's plans was first reported by BuzzFeed.