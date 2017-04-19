House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz won't seek re-election

Apr 19, 2017, 11:04 AM ET
PHOTO: Rep. Jason Chaffetz speaks during a town hall meeting at Brighton High School, on Feb. 9, 2017, in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. PlayRick Bowmer/AP Photo
WATCH Chaffetz suggests Americans may need to choose between iPhone and health care

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz will not run for re-election in 2018, he announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"After long consultation with my family and prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018," he wrote.

While Chaffetz, R-Utah, said he is leaving Congress for the private sector, he did not rule out a future bid for office.

"I may run again for public office, but not in 2018," he wrote.

News of Chaffetz's plans was first reported by BuzzFeed.