Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released on Friday their 243-report on the results of the committee’s yearlong Russia probe, detailing their investigation and conclusions that investigators found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Democrats sharply contested the findings in their own rebuttal, while accusing Republicans of not conducting a serious inquiry.

Last month Republicans first announced they had found no evidence of “collusion, coordination or conspiracy” between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, but raised questions about Trump associates’ Russian contacts and “ill-advised” communications with Wikileaks.

They initially disputed the intelligence community conclusion that the Kremlin developed a “clear preference” for Trump during the 2016 election, but walked back that assertion in their final report after several members raised concerns.

The report, which includes a review of Russian interference campaigns in Europe, features recommendations to campaigns, Congress and the intelligence community on how to best combat future Russian interference efforts in American elections.

Committee Republicans expressed displeasure Friday with the intelligence community for the redactions added to the report in the declassification process. In a statement, Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, called the omissions “excessive and unjustified” and said they also included publicly available information.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, the top Democrat on the committee, said Republicans conducted a “fundamentally flawed investigation” and called the conclusions “superficial.”

“Throughout the investigation, Committee Republicans chose not to seriously investigate — or even see, when in plain sight — evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, instead adopting the role of defense counsel for key investigation witnesses,” he said in a statement.

Democrats also released their own dissenting views on the investigation and Republican report.

The House committee’s investigation, marked by clashed between committee Democrats and Republicans, was one of several Russia investigations on Capitol Hill. The Senate Intelligence Committee is continuing its own investigation in a bipartisan fashion.

