House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, sources say

Apr 11, 2018, 9:19 AM ET
PHOTO: Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan listens during a news briefing after the weekly House Republican Conference meeting, March 20, 2018, at the Capitol in Washington, DC. PlayAlex Wong/Getty Images, FILE
Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., has informed House Republicans that he plans to leave Congress at the end of his term, sources tell ABC News.

Ryan broke the news during a GOP Conference meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday, telling members that he would not seek re-election in November.

Ryan's departure is a blow for Republicans as they scramble to protect their Senate and House majorities in the midterms.

Ryan, who was drafted to serve as speaker after Rep. John Boehner's surprise resignation, led Republicans through an overhaul of the tax code this year, a longtime goal. He has been one of the party's most prolific fundraisers.

PHOTO:House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., pauses as he speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill, March 20,2018. J. Scott Applewhite/AP, FILE
PHOTO:House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., pauses as he speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill, March 20,2018.

With Republicans bracing for heavy losses in the upcoming midterms, Ryan has faced lingering questions about his future and whether he would stay in Congress to lead a slimmer Republican majority or the minority.

He has said he would come to a decision with his family sometime in the spring ahead of the June filing deadline in Wisconsin.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., have quietly started preparing for leadership bids in the event of Ryan's departure.

