House to vote on Republican health care plan today

Republicans are moving ahead today with a vote on their amended health care bill in the House of Representatives, their second attempt to bring the bill to a vote since two months ago when they pulled it from the floor.

Republican leaders and the White House spent Wednesday scrambling for votes and the margin is expected to be razor-thin.

The vote on health care will happen sometime between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., according to the schedule sent out this morning by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Opponents of the bill are attacking Republicans for scheduling a vote before the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has analyzed the amended bill.

If the bill passes the House, there are still major roadblocks ahead in the Senate, where the bill is expected to undergo significant changes.

At the end of March, Republican leaders attempted to pass their Obamacare replacement bill in a vote on the House floor. But Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin pulled the bill at the last minute at the request of President Trump.

The bill, in its original form, was unable to garner enough support from House Republicans.