New immigration memos announce more than 15,000 new hires

The Department of Homeland Security released two new memos this morning about immigration enforcement, including the hiring of more than 15,000 new employees.

The memos note that when it comes to deportations, the DHS will continue to prioritize criminal aliens who pose a public safety risk, but DHS employees will still enforce the law as it pertains to undocumented immigrants who are encountered through the normal course of enforcement actions.

For instance, an undocumented immigrant who has a DUI or similar offense is subject to removal under the law, and with this memo, such cases would likely result in removal.

Officials emphasized that they do not want to instill a "sense of panic" in immigrant communities, but they want to enforce laws passed by Congress.

On a call with reporters this morning, DHS officials emphasized that the memos have no impact on DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and the memos make no mention of any National Guard troops being used for interior enforcement.

DHS Secretary John Kelly has directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hire 10,000 officers and agents and Customs and Border Patrol to hire 5,000 additional border patrol agents and 500 air and Marine agents and officers.

The hiring of 5,000 new border patrol agents was something that President Trump touted during the presidential campaign as part of his plan to fight illegal immigration.

Another new result of the memos is the establishment of an office for victims of immigration crime, though few details have been revealed.