Inauguration Festivities to Officially Kick Off in DC

Inauguration festivities are set to kick off on Thursday, with President-elect Donald Trump participating in a number of ceremonial activities in and around Washington, D.C.

The soon-to-be commander-in-chief will start the formal inauguration schedule by laying a wreath at Arlington National Ceremony across the Potomac River in Virginia in memory of fallen soldiers.

From there, Trump will cross back into D.C. to begin the more festive portion of the day with the “Make America Great Again!” welcome celebration. That will be held outside the Lincoln Memorial and include performances by country music star Toby Keith and rock band 3 Doors Down, among others.

The event is slated to last for about two hours and Trump is expected to briefly address the crowd.

While the concert is open to the public and will be nationally televised, the last stop on Trump’s public schedule for the day is far more exclusive. The president-elect and his family, along with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his family, are expected to stop for a candlelight dinner at Washington’s Union Station.

The dinner won’t necessarily be intimate -- as a large swath of inauguration and campaign donors are slated to attend as well -- but it may be one of the smaller events that Trump attends over the course of the next two days.