Israel was the source of the information that President Donald Trump disclosed to Russia's foreign minister and ambassador in a meeting last week, an official briefed on the matter told ABC News.

News of Trump's disclosure, first reported by The Washington Post, caused a firestorm. He tweeted that he spoke with the Russians about "terrorism and airline flight safety" and that he had an "absolute right" to do so.

Trump declined to characterize the information shared as classified, and his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, also declined to do so when asked today by ABC News' Jonathan Karl.

The Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer, said in a statement, "Israel has full confidence in our intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States and looks forward to deepening that relationship in the years ahead under President Trump."

McMaster said that Trump did not know the source of the information when he shared it with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on May 10.

"The president wasn't even aware where this information came from. He wasn't briefed on the source or method of the information either," McMaster said at a press briefing.

On Monday, McMaster said, "At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed. And the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known."

Earlier today, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump's meeting with Russian officials included "a discussion about a shared aviation threat."

"They shared and discussed a shared threat that our two countries have," he said to reporters off camera.