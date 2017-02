President Donald Trump served as honorary chairman for the International Red Cross Ball, held Saturday night at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The ball is considered by many locals to be the highlight of the Palm Beach social scene, and this year's theme was "Vienna to Versailles."

Trump and first lady Melania Trump played host to more than 550 guests. The band NRG played "Hail to the Chief."

