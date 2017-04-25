Ivanka Trump gets hissed at in Germany while touting father's advocacy for women

First daughter Ivanka Trump was interrupted by hissing during a panel discussion at the G-20 women's conference in Germany today when she said she was proud of her father’s advocacy of women, specifically referencing his presidential campaign proposal for paid family leave.

The Women20 Summit moderator, after the audience reaction, then suggested that many people are suspicious of President Trump’s stated support for women’s empowerment.

“I’ve certainly heard the criticism from the media and that’s been perpetuated,” Ivanka said, prompting further heckling from some in the crowd at the panel on women’s entrepreneurship.

She went on to vouch for her father’s record in empowering women – pointing to his business and her own upbringing – as evidence of his belief in gender equality.

“As a daughter, I can speak on a very personal level knowing that he encouraged me and enabled me to thrive,” she said, noting that her father did not distinguish between how she and her brothers were treated at home.

Ivanka Trump is participating in the panel along with other high-profile women, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who personally invited her to Germany for the summit, and International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde.

Trump was also asked by the moderator whether she is representing her father, the U.S. people or her business.

“Certainly not the latter,” she said, going on to say the role as first daughter is still very new to her but that she’s looking for the best ways to empower women in the workplace.

She said she’ll bring the knowledge she gains at the summit back to her father.

She specifically pointed to equal pay and paid family leave as useful policies to help level the playing field for women, and noted that the United States is the only developed country without a paid family leave policy.

She also touted the cause of STEM education -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- for young women and girls.