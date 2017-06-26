Ivanka Trump: 'I try to stay out of politics'

“I try to stay out of politics,” Ivanka Trump said this morning when asked whether she advises her father, President Trump, on his tweets.

“I don't profess to be a political savant. So I leave the politics to other people and really lean into the issues that I care deeply about,” the first daughter said on “Fox and Friends” today.

Of the president's often-incendiary tweets, Trump said her dad’s “political instincts are phenomenal.”

Trump, 35, works in an unpaid position at the White House. She is known to be one of President Trump’s closest confidants and aides, as is her husband, Jared Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser.

Since becoming an official adviser to her father, Trump has taken on an political role. She met last week with senators, for instance, including Republican Marco Rubio of Florida to discuss paid family leave, a cause for which she has advocated since the campaign.

Trump has played a major role in the Trump administration, delivering the keynote address at the Republican National Convention, sitting in on meetings with world leaders and traveling as part of the president’s first foreign trip in office.

“I advise my father on a plethora of things," Trump said later in the interview. "So, you know, he trusts me to be very candid with my opinions. I don’t have a hidden agenda."

Previously, Trump ran her own apparel company and worked as executive vice president of real estate development and acquisition at the Trump Organization.

In a statement in March announcing her official role, she said, “I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role.”