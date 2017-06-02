After being silent on social media for a few days, first daughter Ivanka Trump emerged on Twitter Thursday night following the conclusion of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, to wish her followers a "joyful" Pride month.

"Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful #Pride2017," she tweeted. "This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community."

A subsequent tweet read, "I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy."

The month of June is considered LGBTQ Pride Month to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969 in New York City's Greenwich Village.

Shavuot was originally a harvest festival, but it now commemorates the Jewish people receiving the Torah, as well. During Shavuot, the Book of Ruth is read.

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump positioned himself as a friend of the LGBTQ community.

At a rally in June in Dallas, Trump said the "LGBT community is starting to like Donald Trump very, very much lately," and claimed that his then-Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, accepted donations from Middle East countries, which oppress LGBT citizens and women.

"As far as gays are concerned they throw them off buildings," Trump said. "They kill gays in these countries. So you tell me who's better for the gay community or for women than Donald Trump."