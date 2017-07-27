Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that he intends to stay on in his role until told otherwise by President Donald Trump.

"I serve at the pleasure of the president. I've understood that from the day I took the job," Sessions told The Associated Press during a trip to El Salvador today.

He also acknowledged that it has not been the "best week" for him in light of Trump's near-daily insults.

In spite of the barbs, Sessions told the AP that he and the president have a "harmony of values and beliefs."

Over the course of the past four days, Trump called Sessions "beleaguered" in a tweet, slammed him for taking "a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes," said that he was "disappointed" with Sessions during a joint press conference with a visiting head of state, and questioned via tweet why Sessions didn't replace the acting FBI director.

Trump's first shot across the bow came during a New York Times interview on July 19, 2017, when he said Sessions should never have recused himself from the investigations into any campaigns and their interactions with Russia. Trump said that if he knew Sessions was going to recuse himself, he would have picked someone else for the job.