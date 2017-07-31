John Kelly sworn in as White House chief of staff

Jul 31, 2017, 9:56 AM ET
PHOTO: Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly speaks at the Center for a New American Securitys annual conference in Washington, June 28, 2017.PlayMichael Brochstei/ZUMA Press via Splash News
There's a new chief of staff in town.

Retired Gen. John Kelly was sworn in today as President Trump's most senior staffer in the White House.

Trump replaced Reince Priebus with Kelly last Friday. Kelly had left his post as secretary of homeland security to assume his new White House role.

"He will do a spectacular job, I have no doubt, as chief of staff," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office today after Kelly's swearing-in ceremony at the White House. "What he's done in terms of homeland security is record shattering."

He added, "I want to congratulate you on having done a fantastic job, general, and we look forward to - if it's possible - an even better job as chief of staff."

Kelly, 67, is a retired Marine four-star general and former head of U.S. Southern Command.

He will join Trump later today for the second full Cabinet meeting at the White House.