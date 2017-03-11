Justice Department seeks resignation of 46 Obama-era US attorneys, except 2

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking the resignation of all 46 U.S. attorneys remaining as holdovers from the Obama administration, except for two.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked Friday for the prompt resignations of the U.S. attorneys who remain from President Obama’s administration, after which President Trump called two of them -- Dana Boente and Rod Rosenstein -- on Friday night to inform them he has declined to accept their resignations, a senior administration official told ABC News.

Boente is the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and the acting U.S. deputy attorney general. Rosenstein, the U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, is Trump’s nominee for deputy attorney general.

The Justice Department has 93 U.S. attorneys covering 94 districts. About half of those from the Obama administration had already resigned before Friday, leaving 46 still in place.

By Friday night, many who had been asked to resign — including those in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Minnesota and Arkansas — had publicly announced their departure.

“As was the case in prior transitions, many of the United States attorneys nominated by the previous administration already have left the Department of Justice,” agency spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement Friday. “The attorney general has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. attorneys to tender their resignations in order to ensure a uniform transition.”

Until new U.S. attorneys are confirmed, Flores said career prosecutors in the 94 districts will continue overseeing cases. The Trump administration has not yet nominated any new U.S. attorneys.

Nearly half of the remaining Obama-era U.S. attorneys had already resigned before the Justice Department’s announcement on Friday afternoon.

The Justice Department action Friday raised questions about the fate of Preet Bharara, the prominent U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Earlier Friday, who months before said he had been asked by Trump to stay on.

A spokesman for Bharara declined comment. As of midday Saturday, Bharara remained in his role as U.S. attorney.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, said in a statement that he was "troubled" to learn of the resignation requests, especially for Bharara.

"I'm troubled to learn of reports of requests for resignations from the remaining U.S. attorneys, particularly that of Preet Bharara, after the president initiated a call to me in November and assured me he wanted Mr. Bharara to continue to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District," Schumer said in the statement Friday.

Friday's action is not unusual during presidential transitions, especially when there is a change of party in the White House.

ABC News’ Josh Margolin, Jack Date, Benjamin Siegel and Pierre Thomas contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report