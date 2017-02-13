Everything you need to know about Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau, who set the internet ablaze with his well-documented "bromance" with President Obama, is coming back to Washington. The Prime Minister is scheduled to make his first official visit to the White House since President Trump has taken office.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, here’s what to know about the charismatic Canadian leader.

Trudeau, 45, began his political career in 2008 when he was elected to Parliament representing a district in Montreal. In 2013, he was elected the leader of Canada’s Liberal Party and, in 2015, he won the highest seat in the country.

Even before he held office, Trudeau was no stranger to the political spotlight. As the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, he spent part of his young adulthood at 24 Sussex.

Prior to becoming a politician, Trudeau was a teacher. He spent years teaching "mostly French and math" in Vancouver, according to the Liberal Party website. Trudeau also acted in a made-for-TV movie called "The Great War," portraying Quebecoise soldier General Talbot Papineau.

Since taking office, Trudeau, who led the Liberal Party in Canada back to power, has supported numerous progressive causes —- the most visible of which might be his refugee policy. In December of 2015, photos of the Prime Minister welcoming Syrian refugees went viral.

In response to President Donald Trump’s temporary refugee ban, Trudeau said Canada would step in. He tweeted, "to those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength."

He is expected to speak to Trump about Canada's immigration and refugee policies during his visit, according to a spokesperson.

The viral photos are far from Trudeau's only brush with internet fame. Photos and videos of the Prime Minister doing yoga, jogging, holding twin pandas, and even explaining quantum computing have all taken the internet by storm.