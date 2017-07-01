Kasich on Trump's tweets against 'Morning Joe' hosts: 'The coarseness is not acceptable'

Republican Gov. John Kasich of Ohio called President Trump’s tweets this week attacking MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski “ridiculous,” saying the “coarseness is not acceptable” and that he hopes the president’s family will get him to “knock it off.”

“It’s ridiculous. Everyone’s kind of flabbergasted," Kasich told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz in an interview that will air in full Sunday. "We’ve seen this for quite a while. You know, it’s unfortunate. And now people are begging the president not to do this. You know, he ought to stop doing this.”

“I’m hoping that his family’s going to talk to him, and they’ll say 'knock it off,'” added the Ohio governor, who ran against Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016.

Kasich joked though that bipartisan outrage over the tweets is a rare area of agreement amid the currently sharp partisan divide in politics.

“It’s one of the few things that’s brought Republicans and Democrats together. They spend so much time fighting and then they’re all aghast," he said.

"It’s just not the way we ought to be,” Kasich said of the tweets. “The coarseness is not acceptable.”

“But I think in Washington we have bigger issues than people being outraged by someone else’s tweet,” he added. “They need to look themselves in the mirror and figure out whether they’re serving the country or they’re serving their party or their own interests.”

When asked if the president should apologize for his tweets against Scarborough and Brzezinski, Kasich said, “I mean, I would, but I’m not him. I’m me.”

