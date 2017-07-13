Kellyanne Conway appeared to be trying to sweep the clouds hanging over Donald Trump's presidency away Wednesday evening, taking a page from the "Sesame Street" playbook with her own word-of-the-day moment during an interview on Fox News.

Commenting on the suggestions of collusion with Russia raised by Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 emails -- where the president's son was promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton coming from Russian government sources -- Conway used visual aids to share her stance on the subject.

"This is to help all the people at home. What's the conclusion? Collusion? No," said Conway on "Hannity", holding up a piece of paper with the words "conclusion?" and "collusion" with "collusion" crossed out. "We don't have that yet."

"I see illusion and delusion," she continued, holding up another paper with the additional two words.

"So just so we're clear, everyone: four words. Conclusion collusion? No. Illusion delusion? Yes. I just thought we'd have some fun with words -- Sesame's Grover word of the day, perhaps," she concluded.

Host Sean Hannity, whose laughter could be heard as Conway spoke, commented afterward, "I'm going to buy you a whiteboard."

Conway herself responded to the attention, tweeting early Thursday morning, "Apologies to the humorless."