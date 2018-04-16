Kellyanne Conway slams Comey: 'This guy swung an election'

President Donald Trump's senior counselor, Kellyanne Conway, slammed former FBI Director James Comey, suggesting an announcement he made about Hillary Clinton's emails during the 2016 election may have been a deciding factor.

"This guy swung an election," Conway told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" today. “He thought the wrong person would win.”

Conway, who appeared on "GMA" in the wake of the airing of Comey's exclusive interview with Stephanopoulos on Sunday night, was apparently referring to Comey's comments about his decision to announce in a letter to Congress the reopening of the Clinton email probe on Oct. 28, 2016, 11 days before the Nov. 8 election.

Stephanopoulos asked Comey in the interview, "At some level, wasn't the decision to reveal influenced by your assumption that Hillary Clinton was going to win and your concern that she wins this comes out several weeks later and then that's taken by her opponents as a sign that she's an illegitimate president?"

The former FBI chief responded, “I don’t remember consciously thinking about that, but it must have been because I was operating in a world where Hillary Clinton was going to beat Donald Trump, and so I’m sure that it was a factor,” Comey said. "I don’t remember spelling it out, but it had to have been, that she’s going to be elected president and if I hide this from the American people, she’ll be illegitimate the moment she’s elected, the moment this comes out."

Clinton has said she thinks Comey's announcement about the email probe so close to the election killed her chances of winning.

Conway on "GMA" also excoriated Comey as a publicity hound who is merely trying to promote his book, "A Higher Loyalty, that is to be released Tuesday.

"The president is very confounded the that this person is always able to divert the spotlight to him," Conway said. "He has a very deft way of making things about him."