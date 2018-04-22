'Obviously, Kim Jong Un has learned about public relations' with suspension of nuclear tests: Senator

Apr 22, 2018, 11:02 AM ET
PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivers a speech at the Third Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the Workers Party of Korea in Pyongyang, April. 20, 2018.KCNA via AFP/Getty Images
This April 20, 2018 picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 21, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a speech while attending the Third Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang.

The top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said North Korea's announcement that it is suspending nuclear testing shows that Kim Jong Un has “learned about public relations.”

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday that he is “glad” President Donald Trump is planning to meet with the North Korean leader, but added that “all of us look at this with great caution and skepticism.”

“Obviously, Kim Jong Un has learned about public relations and is setting it up well" for himself for the talks with the announcement of the suspension of nuclear and missile tests, Corker said. “But I think everyone that's been around this looks at [the talks] as just the beginning. It may lead to something. It may not.”

The Tennessee senator noted that Kim Jong Un has suspended nuclear testing before and that such a move is easily reversible.

PHOTO: Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., takes questions during a TV news interview on Capitol Hill, April 19, 2018.J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., takes questions during a TV news interview on Capitol Hill, April 19, 2018.

"Is it realistic to think that Kim Jong Un is actually going to give up his nuclear weapons?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"[Kim Jong Un] views having deliverable nuclear weapons as his ticket to dying as an old man in his bed," the Tennessee senator continued. "He saw what happened with [Moammar] Ghadafi, the longtime Libyan leader who was killed by rebel forces in his country in 2011. "Ghadafi’s a dead man now because he gave up his nuclear weapons. And so to think that somebody’s going to go in and charm [Kim] out of that is not realistic."

Corker added of the planned talks between Kim and Trump, "Is there some progress that can be made? I hope so. But, you know, it’s, that’s a big hurdle."

North Korean state media announced this weekend that Kim had decided to suspend the country's nuclear and missile tests and to close one of its nuclear-testing sites.

According to state TV, Kim said the country had "verified the completion of nuclear weapons" and that now "the Party and our nation will focus all its efforts towards socialist economic development.”

Coons announces opposition to Pompeo, cuts off path to favorable committee vote

North Korea suspends nuclear program ahead of much-anticipated talks

The announcement comes ahead of a planned summit between North and South Korea, scheduled to take place on Friday, and a meeting between Trump and Kim in possibly May or June.

PHOTO: Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the countrys late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.Wong Maye-E/AP, FILE
Missiles are paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that "only time will tell" if the U.S. will succeed with North Korea.

Comments