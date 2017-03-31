Kremlin spokesman: Russia-US relations 'maybe even worse' than Cold War

Russian President Vladimir Putin's right-hand man said in an interview today on ABC's "Good Morning America" that current relations between Russia and the United States are "maybe even worse" than the Cold War.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos that allegations of Russia's trying to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election are "fake news" and "slander."

"It has no evidence at all," he said of the claims.

The spokesman pointed to then-President Barack Obama's sanctions against Russia in late December in response to the alleged election interference as one reason for relations between the two countries being "maybe even worse" than during the Cold War or "maybe even worse."

Obama in late December announced "a number of actions in response to the Russian government's aggressive harassment of U.S. officials and cyberoperations aimed at the U.S. election."

The actions included: expulsion of 35 Russians identified by the U.S. as Moscow intelligence operatives and sanctions against five Russian entities and four individuals for alleged cyberassaults on Democratic party operatives and political organizations during the presidential campaign.

Obama also announced the shutdown of two massive Russian recreational compounds in Maryland and New York, which U.S. officials said were used for intelligence purposes.

"Is it friendly?" Peskov said of these actions. "I'm afraid no. It's not friendly. It's not legal in terms of international law. So, of course, it was a very significant damage for our bilateral relations organized as a farewell parting by the then-administration in Washington."

