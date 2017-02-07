ABC News’ Mary Bruce talked to Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, about the high level of grassroots activism around the nomination of Betsy DeVos for secretary of education.

Casey received over 1,200 calls related to DeVos on Friday alone, according to his staff. They say constituent engagement is up across the board, but especially in opposition to her nomination. The senator himself has been working the phones, helping his staff respond to the uptick of calls.

President Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Education has come under fire as critics point to her lack of experience in public schools and controversial policy proposals.

Casey, along with every other Democrat in the Senate, has vowed to vote against her. They spoke out against her nomination all through the night between Monday and Tuesday on the Senate floor and continue to encourage folks to call and write to their Republican colleagues on the issue.