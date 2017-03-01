President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress received mixed reactions from lawmakers on Tuesday night.

Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan called the president's speech a "home run" in a statement.

"That was a home run. President Trump delivered a bold, optimistic message to the American people," Ryan's statement read. "We now have a government unified around a simple, but important principle: Empowering the people -- not Washington -- is the way to build a better future for our country."

But House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) expressed the opposite sentiment, tweeting that Trump's speech "was utterly disconnected from the cruel reality of his conduct."

Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) said he appreciated the president's speech in a statement, hoping that it might get both parties to work together in the future.

“I appreciate the President highlighting some of the work he and Congress are pursuing to empower America’s families and job creators," Bost's statement read. "I am hopeful that both parties can find areas of common ground moving forward to achieve this positive, pro-growth agenda.”

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) echoed Speaker Ryan's remarks, saying in a statement: "President Trump has hit the ground running and is keeping his promises to the American people. He has put the needs of Americans first and the results he's already achieved have brought forward a renewed spirit of optimism in our country."

While praising Trump's speech in separate remarks, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took to Twitter saying: "We should honor the promise we made to the American People -- #FullRepeal of Obamacare."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) took to Facebook live to respond to the president's joint address, going in on "what he didn't say."

"I did not hear President Trump say one word -- not one word -- about social security or medicare," Sanders said. "I urge President Trump, keep your promises. Tell the American people, tweet to the American people, that you will not cut social security, medicare, and medicaid."

Two of Sanders' Democratic colleagues took up different points of contention with the president's policies.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) tweeted, "Trump’s wall is a waste of money and an insult to our values," with the hashtags "#NoBanNoWall" and "#JointSession." While Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) tweeted, "Families shouldn’t be forced to live in fear. We must fight back against President Trump’s hateful immigration policies. #Jointsession."

A number of celebrities also took to social media to react, with mixed responses, to Trump's joint address. Actor George Takei tweeted in the middle of the speech, "Sorry, just had to get up to go throw up."

Comedian Billy Eichner responded to Trump's remarks on illegal immigration by tweeting, "I cannot even tell you how much more scared I am of Trump, Bannon and Miller than I am of the average illegal immigrant."