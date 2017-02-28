Public figures from the worlds of entertainment, politics and media took to Twitter Tuesday night to share their thoughts about President Donald Trump's first-ever joint address to Congress, which the White House had previously billed as the president's "biggest speech yet."
Considering Hollywood types have been largely critical of the president, it's not surprising that most celebrities who expressed themselves poked fun at Trump's address.
"My 12 year old just said 'This sounds like one of our assemblies' #JointAddress #socalledapeech," actress Debra Messing tweeted.
My 12 year old just said "This sounds like one of our assemblies" #JointAddress #socalledapeech— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 1, 2017
Actor George Takei didn't mince words, tweeting, "Sorry, just had to get up to go throw up."
Sorry, just had to get up to go throw up.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 1, 2017
Below, more reactions from celebrities, politicos and media types:
A Great Great Wall? What the hell?— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) March 1, 2017
Wow "The time for trivial fights are behind us"— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 1, 2017
got a huge laugh
I cannot even tell you how much more scared I am of Trump, Bannon and Miller than I am of the average illegal immigrant— billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 1, 2017
The Democrats probably aren't standing because their feet are so sore from all the marching. #DontGetTrumped #JointAddress— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 1, 2017
Boy DOES Trump stress THE wrong words. #JointAddress— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 1, 2017
I wanted to buy the red dress that Ivanka is wearing tonight for Rev. Kirk Franklin ... but apparently Nordstrom stopped selling it.— Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) March 1, 2017
Guys Trump just opened with Black History and Kansas Shooting and JCC. THE PIVOT IS HERE????????— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 1, 2017
I can understand people not agreeing with everything, but his tone is right. Most uniting speech I have heard him give. #SOTU #Jointsession— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 1, 2017
Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017
Reminder:— andy lassner (@andylassner) March 1, 2017
Massive deregulation has led to every financial crisis in American history #JointAddress
"promote clean air and clean water?" And destroy the EPA, force pipelines, revive coal? Good start! #JointAddress— Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) March 1, 2017
He simply revises history. His vision of America favors women barefoot in the kitchen and people of color in prison cages. #JointSession https://t.co/quGuwVdWGF— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 1, 2017