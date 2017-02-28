Public figures from the worlds of entertainment, politics and media took to Twitter Tuesday night to share their thoughts about President Donald Trump's first-ever joint address to Congress, which the White House had previously billed as the president's "biggest speech yet."

Considering Hollywood types have been largely critical of the president, it's not surprising that most celebrities who expressed themselves poked fun at Trump's address.

"My 12 year old just said 'This sounds like one of our assemblies' #JointAddress #socalledapeech," actress Debra Messing tweeted.

My 12 year old just said "This sounds like one of our assemblies" #JointAddress #socalledapeech — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 1, 2017

Actor George Takei didn't mince words, tweeting, "Sorry, just had to get up to go throw up."

Sorry, just had to get up to go throw up. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 1, 2017

Below, more reactions from celebrities, politicos and media types:

A Great Great Wall? What the hell? — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) March 1, 2017

Wow "The time for trivial fights are behind us"

got a huge laugh — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 1, 2017

I cannot even tell you how much more scared I am of Trump, Bannon and Miller than I am of the average illegal immigrant — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 1, 2017

The Democrats probably aren't standing because their feet are so sore from all the marching. #DontGetTrumped #JointAddress — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 1, 2017

Boy DOES Trump stress THE wrong words. #JointAddress — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 1, 2017

I wanted to buy the red dress that Ivanka is wearing tonight for Rev. Kirk Franklin ... but apparently Nordstrom stopped selling it. — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) March 1, 2017

Guys Trump just opened with Black History and Kansas Shooting and JCC. THE PIVOT IS HERE???????? — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 1, 2017

I can understand people not agreeing with everything, but his tone is right. Most uniting speech I have heard him give. #SOTU #Jointsession — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 1, 2017

Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017

Reminder:

Massive deregulation has led to every financial crisis in American history #JointAddress — andy lassner (@andylassner) March 1, 2017

"promote clean air and clean water?" And destroy the EPA, force pipelines, revive coal? Good start! #JointAddress — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) March 1, 2017