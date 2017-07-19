Lawmakers send well wishes to John McCain following brain tumor announcement

Jul 19, 2017, 9:46 PM ET
PHOTO: President-elect Barack Obama meets with former Republican presidential candidate Arizona Senator John McCain at Obamas transition offices in Chicago, Nov. 17, 2008.PlaySaul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Following Sen. John McCain's announcement Wednesday night that he has a brain tumor, lawmakers -- past and present -- from both sides of the aisle sent heir well wishes to the Arizona Republican and his family.

President Trump said in a statement, "Senator John McCain has always been a fighter. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon."

Vice President Mike Pence, tweeted, "Karen & I are praying for @SenJohnMcCain. Cancer picked on the wrong guy. John McCain is a fighter & he'll win this fight too. God bless!"

Sen. Jeff Flake, also a Republican from McCain's home state, tweeted, "Just spoke to @SenJohnMcCain. Tough diagnosis, but even tougher man." He also retweeted Meghan McCain's statement, writing, "What a wonderful, moving statement."

Below, others who took to Twitter and Facebook to wish McCain well:

BARACK OBAMA

"John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known," tweeted former President Barack Obama. "Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John."

BILL CLINTON

The former president tweeted, "As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery."

GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Former President Geoorge H.W. Bush said in a statement, "The Hanoi Hilton couldn’t break John McCain’s spirit many years ago, so Barbara and I know — with confidence — he and his family will meet this latest battle in his singular life of service with courage and determination."

NANCY PELOSI

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted, ".@SenJohnMcCain is a hero, a patriot and a fighter. I am privileged to call him a friend. Paul & I pray for his recovery and his family.

PAUL RYAN

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said in a statement, ".@SenJohnMcCain has always been a warrior. It's who he is. All of us, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans, are behind him."

HILLARY CLINTON

Hillary Clinton tweeted, "John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight."

JOE BIDEN

"John and I have been friends for 40 years," tweeted former Vice President Joe Biden. "He's gotten through so much difficulty with so much grace. He is strong - and he will beat this."

SEN. MARCO RUBIO

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted, ".@SenJohnMcCain is an American hero. I pray for him and his family. I look forward to seeing him soon."

REP. STEVE SCALISE

"Praying for my friend @SenJohnMcCain, one of the toughest people I know," tweeted Scalise, R-La.

OHIO GOV. JOHN KASICH

Ohio Governor John Kasich echoed a popular sentiment, tweeting, "If there is anyone who knows how to fight against the challenges life throws at us, it's @SenJohnMcCain. Prayers for a speedy recovery."

NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO

The Democrat tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers are with Senator John McCain and his family tonight. Here's to a speedy recovery for a true American hero."

LOUISIANA GOVERNOR JOHN BEL EDWARDS

"An American hero and a true fighter. Donna and I are sending prayers to @SenJohnMcCain and his family," Republican Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted.

REP. CHRIS MURPHY

Connecticut Democrat Rep. Chris Murphy tweeted, "Heartbreaking news. I've traveled the world w @SenJohnMcCain. I learned a lot from him - first and foremost, there is no one tougher."

SEN. BOB CASEY

Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. Bob Casey tweeted, "I'm praying for @SenJohnMcCain & his family tonight. Our nation is with him as he takes on this fight."

SEN. TIM KAINE

Hillary Clinton's running mate during the 2016 presidential election tweeted, "Thinking about a hero, my Chairman, my friend John McCain. Stay strong!"

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted, "Barb and I will pray for John McCain recovery fr brain cancer. Pls join us."

GABRIELLE GIFFORDS

The former Democrat Arizona congresswoman tweeted, "Hang in there @SenJohnMcCain. You're tough! You can beat this. Fight, fight, fight! I am proud to call you my friend."

SARAH PALIN

Sarah Palin, who was McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election, posted a photo of the pair, writing, "John McCain is one tough fighter - we know he'll face this diagnosis with courage and strength. Our family continues to lift John and his family up in prayer."

HOUSE DEMOCRATS

".@SenJohnMcCain & his family are in our thoughts and prayers," tweeted the House Democrats.