While today's Senate Intelligence Committee hearing with ex-FBI director James Comey was a blockbuster start, committee chair Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and ranking member Mark Warner, D-Virginia, stressed that the investigation is “nowhere near the end.”

Speaking to cameras following the hearing, they say that next week they will be coordinating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller to develop a “clear path” toward investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“One message I hope all Americans will take home is recognizing how significant Russian interference in our election was,” Warner said.

Emerging from the hearing, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, one of the president's fiercest defenders at today's hearing, told ABC News the most explosive moment was when Comey revealed he intentionally had a friend leak his memo to try to force the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigation.

Asked if what he heard today amounts to obstruction of justice, Sen. Jon Cornyn, R-Texas, told ABC News, "I don't believe there is [evidence of that]."

“You know, I think we’re in the midst of an investigation now and we need to look at the memos that the FBI director dictated to be used to prepare his testimony and there’s a lot of information we need but we haven’t concluded our investigation,” he said.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, stopped short of saying Trump's behavior amounts to obstruction of justice but said, "I think there’s enough there that we should be very, very concerned about what went on."

Heinrich added, “I think Bob Mueller will be able to answer that question and I trust him to answer it accurately."