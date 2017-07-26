President Donald Trump's close adviser and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said the president will likely have a private conversation with Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the coming days, following his recent spate of public criticisms against the former Alabama senator.

"I don't think he's humiliating Jeff Sessions," Lewandowski told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview today on "Good Morning America."

Whether or not Trump decides to fire Sessions, Lewandowski said he believes the president will speak with the attorney general in person.

"I think the president is going to have that conversation with Senator Sessions," he said. "I know the president is thankful for the work that Jeff has done."

Lewandowski said Trump's decision about whether to keep Sessions in the role will ultimately be one that's "thought out" with "a plan in place."

Lewandowki's comments come a day after Trump said he is "disappointed" in Sessions, adding to a barrage of public rebukes.

"He should not have recused himself almost immediately after he took office, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me prior to taking office, and I would have, quite simply, picked somebody else," Trump said on Tuesday during a joint press conference alongside Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

"So I think that's a bad thing, not for the president, but for the presidency. I think it's unfair to the presidency, and that's the way I feel," Trump added.

Trump also said that he wants Sessions "to be much tougher on the leaks from intelligence agencies, which are leaking like rarely have they ever leaked before at a very important level."

"These are intelligence agencies. We cannot have that happen," the president said.

"We will see what happens. Time will tell. Time will tell," he added.

In the interview on "GMA" this morning, Lewandowski denied a claim that Trump looked "weak" because it appeared he was not in control of his cabinet.

"If anything, the president looks stronger than any previous administration we've seen," Lewandowski said.