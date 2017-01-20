Live Updates: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day

Jan 20, 2017, 7:01 AM ET
PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Jan. 19, 2017. Evan Vucci/AP Photos
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Jan. 19, 2017.

Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in today as the 45th president of the United States.

Get updates from ABC News on this historic day as Trump takes the oath of office, joins the inaugural parade and attends the inaugural balls.