Live Updates: Donald Trump's Inauguration Day By Catherine Thorbecke Close Follow on Twitter More from Catherine VERONICA STRACQUALURSI Close Follow on Twitter More from Veronica Jan 20, 2017, 7:01 AM ET 0 Shares Email Star Evan Vucci/AP PhotosPresident-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Jan. 19, 2017. 0 Shares Email Donald J. Trump will be sworn-in today as the 45th president of the United States. Get updates from ABC News on this historic day as Trump takes the oath of office, joins the inaugural parade and attends the inaugural balls.