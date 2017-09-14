Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone to meet with House Intelligence Committee

Longtime Donald Trump political ally Roger Stone has agreed to meet with the House Intelligence Committee for a closed-door interview on September 26, according to Stone and a committee source.

"I will voluntarily testify for the House Intelligence Committee on Sept 26," Stone confirmed in a statement to ABC News. "Although I have again called for an open public hearing in the interest of full transparency, the hearing is currently scheduled to be in a closed session."

The former Trump adviser is being investigated for his possible ties with Russia's interference in the U.S. election in 2016.

"I have had no contacts or collusion with the Russians," Stone told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" back in March. "There is no collusion, none -- at least none that I know about, in Donald Trump's campaign for president."

Stone has cooperated with the committee from the beginning, turning over documents and has repeatedly asked to speak in a public forum.

He was part of a colorful Netflix documentary, "Get Me Roger Stone," earlier this year about his political life.

Stone told ABC News he has asked for "immediate release" of the transcripts to avoid any "confusion" or "misinformation" regarding his testimony.

"I very much look forward to testifying and I am anxious to correct a number of the misstatements by committee members regarding my activities in 2016," Stone said about his upcoming meeting.

This is not the first time Stone has announced he plans to testify before the committee.

ABC News' Paola Chavez contributed to this report.